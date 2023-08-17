KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new motor club track is one step closer to opening in East Tennessee. Flatrock Motorsports started paving the private 3.5-mile circuit club track on August 17.

The Circuit Club track will feature a 129-foot elevation change and an average lap speed of over 100 mph in a GT3 car. It will also be up to FIA Grade II safety standards.

“This unique combination sets it apart from other high-performance racing tracks in the U.S. Nestled within Tennessee’s natural and rolling landscape, the track is designed with over 23 dynamic turns, providing an exciting challenge for racing enthusiasts,” reads a release from Flatrock.

Once finished, the park will feature three tracks, according to its website. Combined, the full circuit is almost six miles and will take advantage of the natural topography and views. The park sits on 773 acres in Westel, a small town in Cumberland County.

“While progress has been steady, this enhancement promises to elevate the driving experience to new heights, solidifying Flatrock Motorclub’s position as a prime destination for motorsport enthusiasts,” reads a release from Flatrock.

The park is being designed by Tilke Engineers & Architects and will generate an estimated $95-$100 million in revenue within the first five years of opening. While an official grand opening date has not been announced, the developers previously shared that they hoped to open in 2023.