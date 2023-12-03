CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a house fire in Crossville early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Fire Department units responded to a fully engulfed residence on the 1000 block of Flathead Road in Crossville around 3:15 a.m.

One person was found dead inside the home, but the sheriff’s office said that person’s identity has not been confirmed as of Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office and the TBI are investigating the fire’s circumstances.