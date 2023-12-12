CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Flatrock Motorsports Park has partnered with Pellissippi State Motorsports, a student-led group, to offer their circuits as the team’s home track.

Flatrock Motorsports Park in Cumberland County hopes to attract automotive and racing enthusiasts worldwide to challenge its 3.5-mile track. Pellissippi State Motorsports can use Flatrock Motorsports Park facilities to test their vehicle and train their drivers.

Credit: Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub

“With the addition of Flatrock Motorsports Park within an hour of Pellissippi State, our students on our Pellissippi State Motorsports team will have more access to motorsport minds, facilities and real-world experiences that will set them up for success in both developing their race car for competition and in preparing for their career. L. Anthony Wise, President of Pellissippi State

Pellissippi State also received a $5,000 sponsorship from Flatrock Motorsports Park to cover the team’s 2024 Formula SAE Michigan competition registration fee. It will help offset the costs of the race car’s engine and frame.

The Formula SAE series competitions, which the Society of Automotive Engineers hosts, challenge teams of college undergraduates and graduates to conceive, design, fabricate, develop, and compete with small, formula-style vehicles.

“So this partnership with Flatrock will give us the opportunity learn from a large motorsports operation and implement what we learn into our race car through designing, building, testing, marketing and competing,” Sean Liner, Business Lead and Powertrain Lead for Pellissippi State Motorsports, stated, “We are excited to work together and showcase the relationships that can be built between academia and industry while increasing the visibility and importance of the Formula SAE program at Pellissippi State.”

In 2019, Pellissippi State Motorsports entered their first Formula SAE competition. The students gained valuable experience from that event and used it to refine the design of their cars. As a result, they finished sixth in the nation in 2021, which was only the team’s second competition.