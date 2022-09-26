PLEASANT HILL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill home on Main Street just before 8 a.m., “on a call of two people deceased from gunshot wounds,” the law enforcement agency wrote on social media.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office social media post said the preliminary investigation suggests a murder-suicide. Identities of the deceased have been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released in the future.