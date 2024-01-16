KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Rockwood man has been charged with second degree murder in relation to his former girlfriend’s 2021 drug-related death, according to a press release shared by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the release, Ashley Nichole Cressel, 29, was found unresponsive at her workplace in Cumberland County in August, 2021. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, and later it was determined that she died from acute methamphetamine toxicity.

The TBI said Drug Investigation Division special agents started working with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office on the case in January 2022.

During the investigation, agents determined that the Cressel’s then-boyfriend, 35-year-old Michael Paul Kerley, provided her with the drugs.

On January 8, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kerley with one count of second degree murder and one count of manufacturing, sale, delivery of schedule II narcotics.

According to the TBI, Kerley was arrested by the sheriff’s office and booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $500,000 bond.