KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One student was detained after Cumberland County High School was placed on lockdown following a report that a student potentially had a gun on campus according to the Crossville Police Department.

Police released on Thursday that Cumberland County High School administrators were notified around 12:50 p.m. that a student may have been in possession of a gun on campus. According to the release, the campus was immediately placed on a “hard lockdown.”

Within five minutes, the school resource officer found the student and detained them. The SRO found the handgun and secured it. The gun was found to be unloaded.

The lockdown has since been lifted, according to Crossville Police.

“The school system will continue to work with law enforcement and Emergency Management Agency partners to provide safe schools in Cumberland County,” the school system shared on Facebook.