KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to CCSO, at 1:45 p.m. on June 13, a “dark-complected” male suspect entered Pomona Market and “committed an armed robbery of an undisclosed amount of money.” The suspect allegedly was brandishing a handgun during the robbery and left the business on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

CCSO shared surveillance images of the suspect, which can be seen below.

Pomona Market robbery suspect (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

If you recognize the suspect or have any information concerning the robbery, you are asked to contact Investigator Bobbie Moore at (931) 484-6176.