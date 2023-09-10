CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two “unexplained deaths” after two individuals were found dead at a residence near Crossville Sunday afternoon, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found the bodies of Tamara Clark, 56, and Del Clark, 54, were found at a residence on Deep Raw Road around 4:22 p.m. on September 10 while responding to a call reporting the discovery of deceased individuals.

The investigation is continuing as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. CCSO said the investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play

Both bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tamara Clark and Del Clark.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.” the release said.

The sheriff’s office added that Cumberland County residents should be assured that there is no threat to public safety or reason for concern.