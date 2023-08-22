KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were detained after a road rage shooting in Crossville according to law enforcement.

According to a spokesperson for the city, Crossville Police Officers and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of East 1st Street on August 22 for a road rage incident after gunshots were reported in the area of Short Road.

The officers located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Stone Elementary School. According to the release, two suspects were detained with a firearm by the Stone Elementary School Resource Officer. There were no reported injuries from this incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Stone Elementary and Stone Memorial High School went on lockdown during the incident. The spokesperson added that the incident did not take place on school grounds and that no shots were fired on school grounds. However, the vehicle was located at Stone Elementary School following the incident.

This incident is still under investigation at this time.