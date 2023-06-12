CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, people were assessing the damage and picking up the mess that an EF1 tornado left behind. Crossville received reports of the tornado touching down on Sunday.

There were no reported injuries due to the severe weather. However, a few structures were damaged.

An Executive Inn near I-40 in Crossville had part of its roof ripped off due to the storm.

Steven Joiner has lived at the motel for a few months. He is a native of Crossville and has seen several tornadoes barrel across the plateau, but the said this one was the scariest.

“It was raining real bad last night from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and all of a sudden it quit,” he said. “So, I was getting ready to watch TV and it wasn’t two minutes after the rain quit that here come the winds and stuff crashing. So I got up and ran to the bathroom and by the time I got there it quit and I thought it was over and I come back towards the bed, and you can hear the wind pick back up and whistling through the door and I thought the door was gonna fly off the hinges.”

One home was destroyed just a few miles away from the motel. No one was home at the time. Several barns were also damaged.

“Today we’ve been out with the Weather Service. We’ve been doing our damage assessment to assess what type of storm it was. Obviously, we got some video footage of a tornado so the damage we’re seeing is in line with that. Now it’s how intense it was and what was its path and width and all that stuff so we’ve been looking at all the affected structures today,” Crossville/Cumberland County EMA Director Travis Cole said

According to Krissy Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville, winds reached 95 miles per hour.

“[Tornados] can happen very quickly, and sometimes without warning, and so when there are severe thunderstorms in the area or severe weather is expected, always pay attention to what’s happening and what’s going on because you may have little time to react to get to your safe place,” Hurley said.

Joiner is a bit shaken up from the storm, but said he is just glad no one was hurt,

“We’re very lucky that it didn’t do more than what it did and I just hoped that everybody that was up on the second floor was okay and they were and I know it had to be scary for a lot of people.”

Another resident of Crossville recorded the tornado coming through the downtown area.