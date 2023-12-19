CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It has been nearly two weeks since tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee causing massive amounts of damage. One city that hit the hardest was Clarksville, just north of Nashville. A Cumberland County teacher and his students were already taking donations prior to the storm and his students decided to switch gears to help those in Clarksville.

Aaron Daenell is a Computer Science teacher at Cumberland County High School who coaches the fishing team and is a co-advisor for the school’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter. He shared that when the news broke of the tornado in Clarksville, the kids jumped into action.

The Cumberland County FBLA was already putting together a drive for Crossville area shelters, then those storms rolled through and they decided to extend a helping hand to those in Middle Tennessee.

“Once those storms hit, we got a hold of the kids and put the vote out to keep the drive as it was set up or to kind of shift gears and move towards broadening the collection and get them in the hands of the families that need them in the Clarksville area,” Daenell said. “They overwhelmingly decided to shift gears and move it to Clarksville.”

Donations collected by the Cumberland County FBLA (Photo via Aaron Daenell)

As a former Clarksville resident, Daenell saw it as a way to help the community that raised him.

“I lived in Clarksville for years and years and years. I met my wife there, graduated from Northeast High School and we lived in Tyler Town subdivision which took a direct hit from one of the tornadoes that went through,” Daenell said. “It was a chance to help out the neighbors and give the kids a chance to actually put the stuff that they had collected and stuff they helped bring in and put directly in the hands of families.”

The destruction from a tornado like the one that roared through Clarksville is unmatched by other forces of nature.

“It literally rearranges the landscape. Whether it’s a tree that’s 100 years old or 10 years old it’s gone, it doesn’t matter how big it is,” Daenell said. “To see foundations left with no house on them, it’s crazy to see what mother nature can do.”

The community response in Crossville showed the true meaning of being Tennessee Strong.

We’re all neighbors, we’re all Tennesseans,” Daenell said. “A few miles between us doesn’t matter. To see them come out and donate everything they did and support us. They made it to where the kids at Cumberland County High School had that opportunity to go out and help others and better their world.”

Daenell added that the Clarksville residents were grateful when they showed up with the supplies and thankful for their support as they continued the cleanup process.

We are told that everything from cold weather gear to baby items was donated and delivered. Daenell also told us that a Walmart in Hopkinsville matched every item they bought to show their support for those in need.