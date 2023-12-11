KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A senior at Stone Memorial High School raised $14,000 to provide every Pre-K to third-grade student in Cumberland County with books about agriculture.

Leliah Crawford, 17, came up with the idea to give away the books for her living-to-serve plan with Future Farmers of America. She was challenged to come up with the plan during the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) in June.

“I felt very challenged to do something that I really felt like could make an impact in my community. I left WLC with not a super great idea of what I was going to do. I felt quite defeated. Honestly, I felt like everyone else had a plan going, but I really didn’t. That’s when I fell in love with agriculture education,” said Crawford.

She grew up on a farm and helps her family run a sunflower farm called Crawford Family Farms. For her living-to-serve plan, she decided to combine her love of reading and agriculture. The idea to donate the books sparked during a visit to a family farm through the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

“I was able to see this lady whose kids lived on the farm and they loved agriculture and you could tell how bright they were and how much love they had for the agriculture industry. And it turned a light bulb on for me. I just knew that I had to share that love for agriculture with other kids, and that my town was growing each day and there was no way I could invite each younger student to my farm or to someone else’s. But I knew that I could share it in other ways that they would be able to bring it back to their home with them and share it with their families,” said Crawford.

She began raising money in August. The books arrived in late November before being distributed through early December.

“I didn’t ever think it would become as big of a deal as it did. I never thought I would raise $14,000 in the span of three and a half months, but here we are and today I visited my third school and was able to drop them off. It’s been an amazing experience,” said Crawford.

(Photo via Chris Burris)

Leliah Crawford giving away coloring books (Photo via Chris Burris)

(Photo via Chris Burris)

(Photo via Chris Burris)

The books focus on agriculture, the importance of farmers, and where food comes from. Each grade level received a specific book; pre-K got “The Day Farmers Quit”, kindergarten got “How do Apples Grow?”, first grade got “How Did That Get in My Lunchbox”, second grade got “My Family Soybean Farm”, third grade got “My Family’s Cornfield.” Students also received a coloring book and crayons.

“So overall, 2,500 students in Cumberland County have received these books or will receive these books, and it’s just been an amazing experience. And I’m so thankful that I was able to have the guidance from my advisors. And my parents and just everyone involved and the help I’ve received, it’s been truly amazing,” said Crawford.

She added that she hopes these books will inspire some of the children to learn more about agriculture.

“The first school I ever went to, this sounds kind of silly, but there was a little girl after I read The Day The Farmers Guit. She was very upset and she said ‘You mean to tell me the farmer left and there were no pizzas left’ and I said ‘Yes, everything we have comes from our farmers; and she said ‘I love farmers and I’ll never forget them.’,” said Crawford.

To help her continue raising awareness about agriculture education, she created “Educate to Agvocate.” In college, she plans to double major in Agriculture Education and Agriculture Communications.