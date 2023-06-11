KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tornado made its way through Crossville as residents watched from their cars and homes.

Steave Phann was driving down Main Street when he and his family noticed the sky getting darker.

“My wife, Elsa, she’s like, ‘What’s the smoke, why is the smoke rising in a circular form or what have you?’ We’d never seen a tornado live in person before, only on TV like most people,” Phann said.

Once they realized it was a tornado, they started to take notice of the minor damage it was doing.

“Then we start seeing what appeared to be shingles flying through the air, which we didn’t know what they were at the time but after we thought about it that we figured that’s what it was because we had seen some houses got destroyed, new construction houses,” he said.

Despite the sight, Phann did not think much of it at first.

“It was maybe a mile or two off in the distance, maybe longer than that, but we never felt threatened so, I didn’t really expect to see much more and then we find out all this damage was done,” he said.

The tornado they saw died down shortly afterward, but more were spotted in the surrounding Fentress and Scott counties.

“I’m looking around now, it’s starting to get really dark clouds as it gets dark, I think there’s a lot of warnings in place for tornadoes and whatnot so I hope everyone stays safe,” Phann said.

Debris was also seen flying in some of the tornadoes in Crossville. Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson told WATE the storm damaged light poles, trees and roofs.

A spokesperson with Scott County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to trees and power lines down, and some slight property damage, mostly in the Helenwood area.

There was also a funnel cloud seen off of Maynardville Pike in Halls. There are no known storm-related injuries at this time.