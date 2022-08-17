COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control.

The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran off the road and struck a tree. The front of the vehicle also looks to be destroyed.

According to THP, the two people were taken to the hospital.

THP is investigating to find more information about the crash.