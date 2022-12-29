CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The six victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as four adults and two children; however, on Thursday, authorities released the identities of three of the victims.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner confirmed Trent McCoy, 55, his wife Karen McCoy, 54, and Christopher McCoy, 33 died in the fire, although their causes of death have not been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office added that while the medical examiner has not been able to confirm the identities of the other three victims, they strongly believe they are Melissa McCoy, 23, Arabella Dosset, 4, and Ebonee McCoy, 3. Melissa’s family confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that Melissa and two of her children were killed in the fire.

Trent and Karen McCoy (Photo via Carter Dossett)

Chris and Melissa McCoy (Photo via Carter Dossett)

Arabella Dosset and Ebonee McCoy (Photo via Carter Dossett)

“We regret that we cannot release the positive identification of all victims. We are hopeful they will be confirmed soon.” The Sheriff’s Office said “Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims. We are thankful to our community who has shown tremendous support for all. This horrific event and the loss of this family is a tremendous loss to this community.”

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.