CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The director of Cumberland County Schools said she’ll “remain a lifelong learner and advocate for public education” as she tendered her intent to retire at the end of the current academic year after 33 years with the district. Dr. Ina F. Maxwell has served as the director of schools for two years.

Maxwell said in a letter to the Cumberland County Board of Education that she was grateful for the opportunity that the board had given her the past two years as leader of the school district. She was appointed Director of Schools in 2020 from her previous position of federal programs director and her letter states she will retire June 30, 2022.

“The continuous outpouring of encouragement and support that I have received daily has been tremendous,” Maxwell stated in the letter. “I am appreciative and thankful for everyone that has expressed their confidence in me. We have persevered during a global pandemic and we continue to adapt to the ever-changing world in which we live, while striving for excellence.”

Maxwell went on to say she will continue to cherish the friendships made during her years at Cumberland County Schools and that she will assist in the search for the next Director of Schools to ensure a smooth transition.