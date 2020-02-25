Cumberland County Sheriff looking for runaway teen for second time in less than a year

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl that has been missing since Feb. 15.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nevaeh Stephens may be in East Tennessee or could be traveling to Alabama or Florida. She may also be with other juvenile female friends.

Stephens is described as a being 4-foot-9, 120 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

This is not the first time Stephens has gone missing. She was found safe in April after going missing from her home last March.

If you have information leading to her whereabouts the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 911 or the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7450.

