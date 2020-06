Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WATE) -The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an Officer-involved shooting.

The Suspect is barricaded in the Chestnut Hill area.

S.W.A.T teams and negotiators are on the scene. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are also on the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE for more info as it becomes available.