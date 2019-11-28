Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say missing Nashville teen may be in the area

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teen that may be in the area.

16-year-old Christopher Goins was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in Nashville. Cumberland County authorities say he may be in the area.

Anyone with information on Goins should call 911, Nashville Metro Police at 1-615-862-8600 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.