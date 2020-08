CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WATE) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man who was last seen yesterday.

Lonnie Breland, 69, was last seen driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic with the license plate 1T75V5.

He has gray hair, blue eyes and weighs 230 lbs. He is 5’11”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 484-6176.