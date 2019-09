The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is warning of several reports of phone calls from people pretending to work for the sheriff’s office.

We’re told those callers identify themselves as Sergeant Michaels or Sergeant Cooper.

They are telling people they have a warrant and it needs to be paid or they will arrest you. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office does not request money over the phone.

If you get a call like this do not give out any personal information and hang up.