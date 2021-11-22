CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County student has been working hard to give local families a better Thanksgiving.

For the past six years, Kenzie Parker has raised money by mowing lawns during the spring and summer. She then takes the money and uses it to help families in need have a Thanksgiving meal. In years past she has also put together Easter meals for distribution.

Parker and her friends at Homestead Elementary School put together 27 meals to help families in need. Three of the meals will be given to three Homestead Elementary families staying in a hotel. The other meals were given to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to distribute.

The message those involved want to share is that even a child can make a difference in another family’s life this thanksgiving, or anytime.