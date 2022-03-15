KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Camping at Wilderness Road Campground, in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park can now be reserved online. Previously, camping was on a first-come, first-served with no reservations other than group camping.

Starting March 15, all Wilderness Road Campground campsites can be reserved through Recreation.gov. Sites can be reserved up to six months in advance and group camping sites can be reserved up to 12 months in advance. All campsites must be booked and paid for through Recreation.gov.

To book a campsite, go to Recreation.gov and search for Cumberland Gap National Historical Park or Wilderness Road Campground, or call 1-877-444-6777. There is also a Recreation.gov mobile app that can be used to book a campsite.

Recreation.gov is used by multiple federal agencies, including the National Park Service, to make reservations and site information available to the public. The site serves as a source for travel ideas, trip planning, booking, and social storytelling across America’s public lands, waterways and monuments.