MIDDLESBORO, KY (WJHL) — The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park will be closed to all visitors effective March 30 at noon until further notice, according to an announcement from the National Park Service.
This closure includes the following:
- Pinnacle Road
- Overlook
- Visitor center
- Parking area
- All restrooms
- Wilderness Road Campground and picnic area
- Bartlett Park Road and picnic area
- Sugar Run picnic area
- Civic Park picnic area
- All back-country campsites
Law enforcement rangers continue to monitor and patrol the park and will enforce these closures.
SEE ALSO: National Forest Service closes access to Roan Mountain, Carvers Gap, and Laurel Falls
Updates are posted to the park’s website and Facebook.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus Timeline: Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- Relief package billions can’t buy hospitals out of shortages
- Local Girl Scouts re-launch online cookie store after sales disrupted by COVID-19
- Alan Merrill who wrote ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies from coronavirus complications
- World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic
- Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closing due to COVID-19
- Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier
- Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship
- Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border
- Gallatin mayor releases statement following patient death at nursing home
- Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads
- Mapping the spread of COVID-19 by sampling human waste in US sewer systems
- 8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are adults age 65 and older