Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closing due to COVID-19

MIDDLESBORO, KY (WJHL) — The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park will be closed to all visitors effective March 30 at noon until further notice, according to an announcement from the National Park Service.

This closure includes the following:

Pinnacle Road

Overlook

Visitor center

Parking area

All restrooms

Wilderness Road Campground and picnic area

Bartlett Park Road and picnic area

Sugar Run picnic area

Civic Park picnic area

All back-country campsites

Law enforcement rangers continue to monitor and patrol the park and will enforce these closures.

Updates are posted to the park’s website and Facebook.