CVS announces nationwide expansion of Amazon-like membership program

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CNN) — CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program that’s a lot like Amazon Prime.

The pharmacy chain says it’s expanding its ‘CarePass’ membership nationwide. It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.

The service costs $5 a month — or a $48 lump sum for the year — and includes discounts on CVS branded items and monthly coupons.

CVS initially announced the program in October 2018, offering pilot memberships to customers in Boston.

The company says the pilot launch showed that CarePass appeals to a broad range of consumers, 20% of whom are millennials.