Cybersecurity measures amplified in East TN after cyberattack on US pipeline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A ransomware attack on a vital U.S. pipeline is amplifying the growing need for added cybersecurity measures and Knoxville, a site where the Colonial Pipeline passes, is no exception.

The City of Knoxville also had a ransomware attack last year.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, that prevents you from accessing your computer files, systems, or networks and demands you pay a ransom for their return. Ransomware attacks can cause costly disruptions to operations and the loss of critical information and data.

The FBI also states that you can unknowingly download ransomware onto a computer by opening an email attachment, clicking an ad, following a link, or even visiting a website that’s embedded with malware.

Once the code is loaded on a computer, it will lock access to the computer itself or data and files stored there. More menacing versions can encrypt files and folders on local drives, attached drives, and even networked computers.

Most of the time, you don’t know your computer has been infected. You usually discover it when you can no longer access your data or you see computer messages letting you know about the attack and demanding ransom payments.

The city confirmed last summer that the people or threat actor behind the ransomeware/malware attack on the city’s computers in June 2020 began publishing information gathered from it.

The threat actors had asked for 42.5 Bitcoin in ransom money — at the time, that was equivalent to around $393,000. Invoices were released by the city in January. The invoices showed the city paid $217,000.00 since the attack to fix the problem instead of paying the ransom.

That money went to ransomware recovery experts, protection services to contain the breach, lawyers and problem-solving management.