D.C. firefighters deliver baby in station

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ/CNN) — It wasn’t your typical Monday at the office for a group of Washington DC firefighters, they delivered a baby inside their fire station.

A 22-year-old mother was in labor and trying to get to a hospital, but she ran out of time, jumped off a bus and ran towards the firehouse for help saying the baby was coming now.

All firefighters are trained on how to deliver a baby, and it only took them 10 minutes.

“She had a beautiful baby girl. 6 pounds and 2 ounces on the floor in the office of our firehouse,” said Donna Tidaback: Firefighter

“It was absolutely amazing. It was probably my best day on the job as far as a positive thing happening, it was pretty exciting,” said firefighter Zeke Dciekan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter