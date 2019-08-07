D.C. firefighters deliver baby in station

(WTAJ/CNN) — It wasn’t your typical Monday at the office for a group of Washington DC firefighters, they delivered a baby inside their fire station.

A 22-year-old mother was in labor and trying to get to a hospital, but she ran out of time, jumped off a bus and ran towards the firehouse for help saying the baby was coming now.

All firefighters are trained on how to deliver a baby, and it only took them 10 minutes.

“She had a beautiful baby girl. 6 pounds and 2 ounces on the floor in the office of our firehouse,” said Donna Tidaback: Firefighter

“It was absolutely amazing. It was probably my best day on the job as far as a positive thing happening, it was pretty exciting,” said firefighter Zeke Dciekan.