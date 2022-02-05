KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The office of District Attorney Dave Clark has released the identity of the driver in the fatal crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, a THP involved police chase in Anderson County ended with the driver of the pursued vehicle dead and the passenger injured.

The driver has been identified as Elijah Morley of Dandridge, according to the District Attorney. The THP trooper was Trooper Austin Dean. Dean was taken to the hospital after the crash but released later that day.

The District Attorney’s investigation of the accident is ongoing.