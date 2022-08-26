KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A military base is honoring 13 military soldiers each day on social media who were killed during Operation Allies Refuge in Afghanistan.

Joint Base Charleston, a military base in Charleston S.C., conducted daily posts on Facebook to honor the soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan. All of the soldiers were a part of Operation Allies Refuge.

The Facebook page shows each soldier with a written description from their loved ones posted each day.

One of the soldiers that were highlighted was Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a soldier from East Tennessee. The Gibbs High School graduate was honored on the third day for his sacrifice for the country.

Knauss was a soldier who was helping to rescue over 120,000 escapees in Kabul, Afghanistan. However, he died during the evacuation mission when a suicide bomb attack killed 13 service members and dozens of Aghan people while injuring hundreds more.

Joint Base Charleston posted the following soldiers:

Day 1: Lance Cpl. David Espinoza

Day 2: Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover

Day 3: Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

Day 4: Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Day 5: Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum

Day 6: Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola

Day 7: Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui

Day 8: Marine Lance Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler

Day 9: Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

Day 10: Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

Day 11: Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak

The statement at the end of each post says, “This week, we’re honoring the thirteen U.S. service members who were killed during Operation Allies Refuge. We encourage you to make time this week to learn their names, to learn their stories.”

