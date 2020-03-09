Dairy Queen celebrating 80th anniversary with 80-cent Blizzards

Dairy Queen is celebrating its 80th anniversary and you can celebrate with BOGO Blizzards.

The fast-food restaurant announced it’s offering buy-one-get-one blizzards for just 80 cents. The BOGO deal applies to any of the 15 flavors, including the flavor of the month.

You can get your BOGO blizzards now through March 15.

