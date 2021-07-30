Damaged fiber-optic cable line affects residents’ internet in Blount, Sevier counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multicounty internet outage is affecting residents’ service after two large fiber-optic cable bundles were cut Thursday morning, according to service provider officials.

Charter Communication’s Spectrum internet service confirmed the outage Friday to WATE 6 On Your Side. Jonathan Dunagin, Spectrum’s manager of regional communications, South, shared the following statement:

“A non-Spectrum construction crew in Maryville damaged two large fiber-optic cable bundles (Thursday) morning, severing more than 500 fiber strands and impacting all services to Sevierville, Gatlinburg, parts of Maryville and some surrounding areas.

“Our technicians responded immediately and are on-site making repairs. We appreciate customers’ patience as our crews work to restore service as quickly as possible.”

Dunagin also said each strand of the cut fiber-optic cable bundles will need to be repaired individually. Services are expected to be restored – gradually – over the course of the evening.

“We expect complete restoration sometime during the overnight hours,” Dunagin added in the statement. “Upon completing our repair work overnight, we discovered additional damage to our fiber at another location. Additional crews are making repairs at this second damage site and we are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we make the necessary repairs.”