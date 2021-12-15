MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an armed man wearing a bright yellow outfit tried to rob a Frayser store Sunday, then danced and made obscene gestures outside when he couldn’t get inside.

The man entered the CD Food Market in the 1800 block of Burnham Avenue on Sunday. He displayed a handgun and attempted to gain access to the clerk through a security window, police said.

The man was described by police as in his mid-30s, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet, and “wearing a coordinated yellow sweatsuit with multi-color patterns, a yellow mask, and yellow shoes.”

“After being unsuccessful, the suspect became irate, took off his mask, and began dancing outside the store before fleeing on foot,” Memphis Police said.

Police are looking for the man. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or go to http://www.crimestopmem.org.