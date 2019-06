DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dandridge police department got a special guest for a ride along Thursday.

Officers responded to a call about a kitten left out on the street so they decided to take it on a ride. The officers shared this picture to the Dandridge Police Department Facebook page late Thursday night.

We have a ride a long tonight!! Our officers received a call tonight about this kitten which was set out. Luckily they were able to quickly find it a loving home. Posted by Dandridge Police Department on Thursday, June 20, 2019

They say they were quickly able to find it a loving home.