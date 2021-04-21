Dandridge woman charged with murder after husband’s body found in shed

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Dandridge woman is facing murder charges after deputies found her husband dead while conducting a missing persons investigation.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting an investigation into a missing person on Breeze Point Lane when the body of 50-year-old Rusty Leroy Bybee was discovered in a shed on the property

Julie Ann Pope-Bybee, 47, was taken into custody. She is now facing first-degree murder charges.

She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center on a one million dollar bond.