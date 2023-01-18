DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Johnsonville woman is the fourth person arrested in the killing of a man allegedly held captive in a dog kennel before he was shot to death, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Nichole Caraway, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence. His body was found on Oct. 8 off Victor White Road near Timmonsville.

Warrants obtained by News13 during the investigation indicate that Montrose’s body was dumped on Victor White Road after he was shot at a home on Candy Lane in Darlington County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office eventually turned over the investigation to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Charles William Book, 27, in late December and charged him with murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; Paislee Ann Davis and Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines were arrested in early January and each was charged with murder and kidnapping.

All suspects except Davis remain in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to online jail records. She was released on Jan. 11 after posting a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Caraway is still awaiting a bond hearing in circuit court, while Book and Kelly-Hines were denied bond.

Book, Davis and the victim, Montrose, were also among six people arrested by Darlington County authorities in September on multiple drug charges.

This case remains under investigation.