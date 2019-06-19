DA’s office seeks to revoke bond in crash involving human torso found in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County district attorney’s office says it is has filed a motion to revoke bond for a man accused of leading police on a chase and hitting a pedestrian in the process, ending up with the victim’s severed torso in his passenger floorboard.

Dorrae Johnson, 29, is charged with vehicular assault, evading arrest and driving while license revoked. He was released Tuesday on bond.

The district attorney’s office says Johnson is a continued threat to the community.

Arrest paperwork says a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Johnson’s vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 40, but Johnson gave chase onto Sutherland Avenue.

During the pursuit, the documents say Johnson hit pedestrian Darryl Eugene Butler and eventually crashed into a utility pole.

Johnson admitted to officers he was intoxicated.

An officer noticed Butler’s severed torso in the floorboard of the car. The rest of his remains were found at the scene of impact.

Officers say based on the way the Butler’s torso entered the car and where the rest of the remains were located that he had been a pedestrian on Sutherland Avenue who was hit by Johnson’s vehicle.