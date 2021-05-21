DASHCAM: Crash involving KAT bus and FedEx truck caught on video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New perspectives from the scene of a crash earlier this week involving a Knoxville Area Transit bus and FedEx truck are getting shared from internal and dashboard cameras of one of the vehicles.

On Wednesday afternoon, the FedEx truck and KAT bus incident sent the bus into a North Knoxville building and the truck into a utility pole; one person was also sent to the hospital.

In the bus cab video, you can see the bus driving along, and then the FedEx truck appears; the bus driver swerves to avoid it and from there, the dashcam video shows the bus going into the nearby building.

The current condition of the KAT bus passenger who was taken to the hospital is unknown, but they had suffered injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The building sustained structural damage.