Daughter of Tennessee administrator killed during prison escape files lawsuit

by: WREG Staff

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The daughter of a prison administrator killed during a prison escape in West Tennessee is now suing the state.

Shernaye Johnson accused the Tennessee Department of Corrections of negligence in the lawsuit. She said the department failed to properly secure or provide adequate staffing to protect her mother Debra Johnson’s home, which was on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Authorities say Curtis Watson killed the 64-year-old prison administrator as he escaped the facility last year.

Johnson’s daughter wants $5 million in damages.

