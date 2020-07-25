David Stern posthumously inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, David Stern, a member of the 2014 class of inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame, listens to a question during a news conference in Springfield, Mass. A tribute to late NBA Commissioner Stern is to be held at New York’s Radio City on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors announced the induction of David Stern in the Class of 2021.

That announcement happened on ABC during the WNBA game between Los Angeles and Phoenix.

The class of 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic and the people previously announced for that class have now become the class of 2021.

Stern now joins Debbie Brock, Carol Callan, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Sue Donohoe, Lauren Jackson and Carol Stiff.

Stern was inducted posthumously. He died in January 2020.

Stern was the National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner from 1984 to 2014. He was the main driving force in launching the Women’s National Basketball Association in 1997.