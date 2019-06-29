Day 1: USA Cycling Criterium results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday night, the streets of Knoxville were filled with professional cyclists, zooming past crowds of people for the USA Cycling Criterium.

Para-cyclists started things off Friday afternoon. The winner – Freddy De Los Santos. He was injured in the Iraq War, today becoming a National Champion.

The women’s group set off next, racing for 70 minutes. At the end, Emma White grabbed first place, becoming a National Champion.

The men’s group pedaling the last Crit of the night, with Travis McCabe ending the race as the leader of the pack – and a National Champion. Again.

