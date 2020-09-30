Day 3: 2016 Thanksgiving double murder trial continues, Joel Guy Jr. accused of dismembering parents

Disclaimer: WARNING — The following content may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised

Guy Jr.’s apartment complex where he was arrested in November 2016. (WATE File)

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Scott Henning, who was present for Guy Jr.’s arrest, walked the jury through photos taken of Guy Jr. once in custody, as well as photos of his vehicle that was impounded.

Henning described the injuries to Guy Jr.’s hand as “slice marks.” There was also bruising to his back and scratches on the palms of his hands.

In the photos, Guy Jr. is dressed in a white t-shirt and has injuries to his hands and back. The photos were taken on November 29th, 2016 — three days after investigators believe Guy Sr. and Lisa were murdered.

Security footage shows Guy Jr. at a store in Louisiana.

Henning also describes what was found in Guy Jr.’s vehicle. Many of the items correlate to a notebook found in a backpack, found by investigators in the room Guy Jr. stayed in when he was visiting his parents in their West Knoxville home.

The notebook contains handwritten plans for a murder, including what needed to be purchased.

In the trunk of the car, Henning says, investigators found a “meat grinder”, that based on the notebook details, would have been used to grind body parts of Guy Sr. and Lisa.

Photo of a notebook found with Guy Jr.’s belongings.

Also in the vehicle, a container of gasoline and a receipt from a Knoxville Walmart.

The state will continue to call witnesses after an hour lunch break. Court resumes at 1:20 p.m.