Day 3 of search for missing hiker Chad Seger in Pisgah National Forest continues

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Emergency Management officials said the search for a missing man continues in the Black Balsam and Shining Rock area of the Pisgah Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest.

Emergency management officials said entering now Day 3 of the search that there are no credible signs or sightings of Chad Seger, 27, of Asheville.

Seger was last known to have been in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest on Monday, Oct. 12. His car was found in the Black Balsam park parking lot, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The search resumed on Sunday with over 120 searchers from multiple agencies from as far away as Spartanburg and Kannapolis. In addition to ground search teams, a K9 unit was also being employed.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol helicopter team provided air support Saturday and may be used again. Sunday’s search area expanded on areas searched Saturday, while continuing to focus on the Shining Rock Wilderness and Black Balsam Knob areas in detail, deputies said.

On Monday, officials said over a dozen search teams with more than 80 members left the command post at around 9 a.m. to resume the search.

Photo courtesy: Haywood County Emergency Services

“In addition to the regional teams that joined the search yesterday, today teams from Alabama and Georgia joined the search,” according to the release. “Today’s efforts will focus on detailed searches of areas within 100 meters of trails and off-trail areas throughout the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. K9 teams are again joining ground searchers.”

The Incident Management Team is asking people to avoid the area and to make alternative plans to help keep the area clear for search efforts.

“Visitors can expect heavy traffic at times on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the area of Black Balsam Road and the John Rock Overlook,” according to the release. “Anyone who has been hiking, hunting, or simply enjoying the area in the past week are encourage to come forward with anything they think might be useful in the search for Seger.”

Seger’s family recorded a message to the community asking for help in finding him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-452-6600.