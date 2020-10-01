Day 4 Joel Guy Jr. Trial : Jury in deliberation

Disclaimer: WARNING — The following content may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

KNOXVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — After four days of testimony, the jury for the Joel Guy Jr. murder trial went into deliberation Thursday afternoon.

Jurors were handed the case at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday and are deliberating on seven charges including first degree murder, felony murder, and abuse of a corpse.

Joel Guy Jr. is on trial for the killings and dismemberment of his parents, Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy, in their West Knoxville home over the Thanksgiving 2016 holiday weekend.

State makes case: “Find him guilty on all charges”

In four days, prosecutors Leslie Nassios and Hector Sanchez introduced hundreds of pieces of evidence and dozens of witnesses to support the case that Guy Jr. planned to kill and dismember his parents, motivated by financial gain.

Jurors heard from Guy Sr.’s daughters, from a previous marriage, who spoke about their father’s love for his wife, Lisa. The couple was married 31 years.

“There was a little bit of tension. when everyone was inside… (emotional). It was just me and Dad, we were out on the porch, and he said that Lisa had told Joel Michael and you could feel that was what was causing the little bit of tension inside the house. you could feel the tension there…” said Michelle Tyler on Monday.

According to testimony, the family knew that Guy Jr. would be cut off financially by his parents.

Photos, video, and physical evidence taken from the Guy’s house on Goldenview Lane outline a violent and complex crime scene.

“The door was warm.., I don’t know if i verbalized it. I know that it was more or less just a feeling sensation. there was something ominous about it,” said Lead Investigator Jeremy McCord.

Defense: “That was not a man about to commit a homicide”

One of Guy Jr.’s attorneys, John Halstead, argued the state did not prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, Guy Jr. was guilty of the crimes.

In his closing arguments, he described Guy Jr. as “happy” and “outgoing” on the Thanksgiving weekend 2016.

Halstead asked jurors to consider what pieces of evidence the state chose to test for DNA. He questioned the validity of the notebook, the state cited as a handwritten murder plan of Guy Jr.’s, belonged to his client at all.

Defense: "We believe the state hasn't proven any of these charges beyond a reasonable doubt." #JoelGuyJrTrial — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) October 1, 2020

Follow Madisen Keavy for live-tweet updates below:

Latest Posts