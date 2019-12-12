‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for $1 on December 12

(WJW) – What’s better than a Krispy Kreme doughnut? How about a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

#DAYOFTHEDOZENS is COMING on Thursday 12/12! 🎉🎉 It's going to be a magical 🍩 holiday! Get ready to grab your #OriginalGlazed Dozen for just $1 with any Dozen purchase! Find your participating shop & other info here https://t.co/2aX2jXK1wg! #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/7JXMzkpGWt — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 9, 2019

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the company is selling its Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 as part of their ‘Day of the Dozens‘ offer.

To get the deal, customers have to first buy a dozen doughnuts at the store’s retail price.

Customers can purchase any type or flavor of doughnut they’d like to qualify for the dollar dozen deal.

The ‘Day of the Dozens’ offer is limited to two per customer at participating stores across the U.S.