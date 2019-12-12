‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for $1 on December 12

(WJW) – What’s better than a Krispy Kreme doughnut? How about a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts?
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the company is selling its Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 as part of their ‘Day of the Dozens‘ offer.
To get the deal, customers have to first buy a dozen doughnuts at the store’s retail price.
Customers can purchase any type or flavor of doughnut they’d like to qualify for the dollar dozen deal.
The ‘Day of the Dozens’ offer is limited to two per customer at participating stores across the U.S.
- Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal
- Soft lockdown lifted at McMinn Central High School after 2 rounds of ammunition found
- Christmas miracle?: $11,500 in stolen travelers’ checks returned to AL woman after nearly 20 years
- Big Game Bound Week 15: Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
- Morristown woman posed as nurse for 6 years at 8 health care providers