KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jennifer Salley, the owner of the daycare where twins Elyssa and Elijah Orejuela drowned last year, was arraigned in a Knox County courtroom Wednesday morning on a criminally negligent homicide charge.

She had been indicted on on two counts of criminally negligent homicide last month.

A plea deadline was set for January 10 with a trial start date of March 23.

The parents of the twin 2-year-olds also filed a lawsuit against Salley in early June.