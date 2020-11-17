Deadliest Day: Knox County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County has reported its deadliest day for COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The Knox County Health Department reported seven new deaths and 373 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday.

Seven deaths is the most reported in a single day in Knox County, topping the previous high of four. Knox County only reported five COVID-19 deaths from March through July 2. The 373 new cases is the most reported in a single day, topping the record set on Monday.

The active case count grew by 15.99% to 2,263. The active case count jumped 20% to 1,951 on Monday after 333 new active cases were reported.

Knox County has reported 300 new daily cases for the second consecutive day. Monday marked the first time the county had ever reported 300 new cases at one time. Knox County has reported more than 200 daily cases in five of the last seven days, a mark that had only been reached twice previously.

There are 86 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two more than reported Sunday.

KCHD has reported 138 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 129 of those have happened since July 2.

November is on track to the deadliest month for Knox County since the pandemic began.

November: 33

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

July: 35

The inactive case count grew by 75 for a total of 14,516 in the county.

Of the 16,036 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 534 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 881 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 testing will be held from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. this week, with the exception of Thursday, at 140 Dameron Ave. Testing is free of charge to those who are receiving a test.

The Health Department will hold two free flu vaccine clinics on Thursday. The first will be take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. The second will be from 3-6 p.m. at Iglesia Caminando con Jesus, located at 4508 Millertown Pike.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.