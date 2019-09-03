Death certificate: Man killed in officer-involved shooting was shot in the back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man killed in an encounter with a Knoxville police officer was reportedly shot in the back, according to a death certificate provided to WATE 6 On Your Side.

The death certificate was shared by an attorney representing the man’s family.

The cause of death for Channara Tom Pheap, 33, is listed as gunshot wound to the back and it notes that Pheap was shot by law enforcement in the description.

The shooting occurred Aug. 26 on Merchant Drive at an apartment complex stemming from an investigation into a hit-and-run.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting because it involves a Knoxville police officer.

That officer, Dylan Williams, is currently on standard-procedure paid administrative leave.

On Monday, Williams’ attorney released a statement saying that Williams was attacked while patting Pheap down, was choked, and after a brief chase on foot, Pheap allegedly used Williams’ Taser on the officer.

The statement also claims that Pheap was shot on the side of the body, rather than in the back as stated by the death certificate.

The shooting prompted a protest march to last week’s city council meeting, with demonstrators calling for greater transparency and accountability of law enforcement officers and for body cameras.

Currently, KPD does not issue bodycams for its officers to wear on their person.