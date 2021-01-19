‘Death’ graffiti found on Knox County Health Dept. building may be related to that on mayor’s home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police are investigating graffiti found on the Knox County Health Department building.

Police say sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning, the word “Death” was spray-painted in black on the back door of the Knox County Health Department.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home was vandalized with the same message on Sunday. Police are now investigating any possible links between the two crimes.

“Based on the similarities between that vandalism and the one that occurred at Mayor Kincannon’s residence on the same night, we are investigating if there is any connection between the two events or if the same suspect was responsible, but we cannot confirm that at this point,” said a spokesperson for Knoxville Police said.

A property crimes investigator is assigned to the case.

Following the vandalism at the mayor’s residence, police described the suspect in that crime as a white male estimated to be 5’9″ dressed in black pants, a black and gray fleece jacket, black face mask with some orange University of Tennessee logos and a black cap. Police say the suspect left the scene in an older model white Toyota Camry with a Tennessee license plate numbered W31-70Z.