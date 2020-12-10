Death investigation underway in Campbell Co. after body found in White Oak community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A man’s body was found in the White Oak community on Wednesday, prompting a death investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO’s Chief Deputy Matt Wasson said Wednesday night that they had been notified of a deceased male individual found in the Hatmaker Hollow Lane area in the White Oak Community.
Family notifications are pending and the identity of the deceased is not available for release at this time, Wasson said.
The cause of death has not yet been determined and the death remains under investigation.
