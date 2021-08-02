Death investigation underway in Jefferson County

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported early Monday that its detectives were investigating the death of two people who were found at a home on Shields Ridge Road in New Market.

According to the agency’s social media post about the incident, deputies responded to a residence along Shields Ridge Road in New Market at 1:34 a.m. Monday morning; finding two people deceased inside a home from gunshot wounds.

JCSO says the preliminary investigation by detectives with the criminal investigation division led to one of the two deceased people as the possible shooter. No further details were shared about the two people.

Sheriff’s authorities said the incident was an active scene with additional information expected to be released when it becomes available.